Menu

Advertising

Barn roof destroyed by fire in south Shropshire

By Rob Smith | Ludlow | News | Published:

A barn's roof was completely destroyed by a fire.

The barn fire at Hopton Cangeford, near Ludlow, was reported at about 5.30pm on Monday.

Six fire crews were sent, including a water carrier, from Ludlow, Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms and Bridgnorth.

A statement from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service described the incident: "One single storey agricultural outbuilding measuring 25m x 15m involved in fire. The roof has been 100 per cent destroyed by fire.

"Electrics isolated. One hose reel jet, one main jet used to extinguish. Fire investigation carried out."

Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News Cleobury Mortimer Craven Arms Bridgnorth
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News