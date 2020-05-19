Barn roof destroyed by fire in south Shropshire

The barn fire at Hopton Cangeford, near Ludlow, was reported at about 5.30pm on Monday.

Six fire crews were sent, including a water carrier, from Ludlow, Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms and Bridgnorth.

A statement from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service described the incident: "One single storey agricultural outbuilding measuring 25m x 15m involved in fire. The roof has been 100 per cent destroyed by fire.

"Electrics isolated. One hose reel jet, one main jet used to extinguish. Fire investigation carried out."