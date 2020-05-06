Ludlow's first virtual council meeting goes 'very well'

Eight councillors attended the Zoom meeting on April 29 to discuss planning applications, plans for utility works road closures, and the future of a BT phone box.

There were two members of the public present, and councillors received an update received from Pulling Together Ludlow. Two of Ludlow’s unitary councillors also attended the meeting.

Mayor Tim Gill said: "The first virtual meeting went very well. Whilst everyone would agree that in-person meetings would preferable, in our current circumstances, online meetings are necessary to keep everyone safe."

Ludlow Town Council admin staff continue to work from home and are contactable on 01584 871 970, or by email and social media.

Future online meetings will be advertised on Ludlow Town Council website – www.ludlow.gov.uk and Ludlow Town Council Facebook page.