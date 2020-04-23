'Very special' founder of Ludlow learning difficulties charity dies

Richard Geuter, founder of Working Together Ludlow, died at home on Sunday after a battle against a long illness.

A statement from the charity said: "As founder of Working Together Ludlow Richard dedicated much of his life to supporting those with learning difficulties and disabilities, creating positive opportunities and encouraging inclusivity in our community.

"Richard’s work remains an inspiration to us all and we will continue to build on his strong foundations.

"Our love and thoughts are with Susan, Thomas and Daniel and sister Miranda.

"The family has asked to be left in peace for the time being.

"In due course we will all come together to celebrate Richard’s life and give thanks for his legacy. Rest in peace Richard."

Trustee Roma Jackson said: "Richard will be greatly missed not least by his wonderful family. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

"He really was a very special man in so many ways."