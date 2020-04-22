Man threatens to stab two people in Ludlow altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened in Temeside at around 5pm on Tuesday.

The man, who threatened to stab a man and a woman, is described as white, aged around 25, with blond hair and a fringe. He wore a zip-up cream top, black trainers and blue latex gloves.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to the victims and any witnesses to these incidents and urge anyone with information to contact 101 quoting incident 0467S 200420."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org