Ludlow man prints hundreds of 'ear savers' for health staff face masks

Engineer Ashley Jones owns two 3D printers and decided to put them to work during the coronavirus crisis to help the health service and anyone else who might benefit.

He explained the concept of the plastic 'ear savers': "A lot of NHS staff I've seen, the face masks they have tuck behind the ears.

"When they are wearing them for 12 hour shifts they cause rubbing and they make the ears sore.

"The ear saver is a thin, flexible piece of plastic that goes at the back of the head and it has hooks for the face mask to hook onto and take the pressure off the ears.

"It's adjustable as well – some of the staff say that they can't get their masks to fit properly over their faces."

Ashley has printed about 500 ear savers since starting last week and they have been distributed to Ludlow Hospital, Bishops Castle Hospital, Hereford Ambulance Station, Shrewsbury Hospital and Sheffield Hospital.

