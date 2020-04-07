Ludlow supermarket and petrol station developer urged to scale back plans

Objections have begun to mount after final designs for the Rocks Green site on the outskirts of Ludlow were submitted last month.

Critics, including Shropshire Council’s trees team and Ludlow Town Council, say the size of the proposed supermarket leaves little room for tree planting and threatens to take significant footfall from the town centre.

The supermarket, which the developer says could create up to 150 jobs, has been in the pipeline since plans for the site were first revealed in 2014. An outline application was approved in 2017.

A reserved matters application, which sets out the size, appearance and layout of the proposed store, was lodged last month just days before the outline permission was due to lapse.

The proposals would see the new 3,156 sq m supermarket and petrol station accessed via a new mini roundabout off Duncow Road.

Responding to the application, the council’s trees team said it did not object to development of the site but added: “We consider that the proposed layout and landscape do not represent the best possible sustainable design, in that the development fails to effectively protect restore and enhance the natural assets that are key to the character and amenity of the area, as such the tree team are unable to support the proposal as submitted.”

The proposals would see the removal of existing trees which would “significantly change the nature and character of the area”.

The letter added: “The scale of the development has resulted in the parking arrangements being pushed to the very boundaries of the site leaving the proposed boundary landscape features as narrow strips.”

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said: “Despite a slight reduction in parking spaces from 225 to 219, the increased size of the supermarket has led to a cramped layout with little space for landscaping.”

Concerns have also been raised over the impact on Ludlow town centre businesses.

Ludlow Town Council said in its objection letter: “The footprint of the supermarket building has increased by 23 per cent. Ludlow Town Council objected to the initial plans in 2017 as they felt it was already too big initially.

“The development threatens to undermine the strong tourism based economy of Ludlow.

“The population of Ludlow has a finite amount of money to spend at the Supermarket and an unnecessarily large out of town supermarket poses significant treat to existing successful retail environment in the town centre.”

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council’s south planning committee later in the year.