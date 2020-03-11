Ludlow food store and petrol station plan to cater for disabled

The proposals for development of the site at Dun Cow Farm, Rocks Green, Ludlow, consist of a food store (use class A1) and a petrol filling station located directly opposite to the north east of the proposed food store site, with the provision of a surfaced car park providing 202 spaces, including seven disabled parking spaces.

The documents state the proposed food store site area includes an additional overspill parking area, which will be located to the east of Duncow Road.

The food store and the petrol filling station will have a combined site area of 1.468 ha.

Access to the site has reportedly been dictated by the existing highway configuration and the need to integrate with current infrastructure.

The food store is to be single storey, and is intended to provide a sales area and the back-of-house area necessary to service the retail sales area at ground floor level.

A service yard will be in the north east of the site, enabling goods deliveries to be direct into the backup area of the store. It is reportedly intended the service yard is accessed from off Duncow road.

The documents also state that the layout and siting of the petrol filling station will not have any impact on the parking area proposed for the food store, and will be accessed and exited from the existing highway, without the need for access through the food store car park.

The petrol filling station will be “highly visible” from the A4117, with the kiosk located to the southeast of the site.

The documents state the needs of the disabled have been considered, and the use of contrasting landscaping, carefully designed signage, lighting and gradients have all been carefully considered together with the provision of preferential disabled parking bays.

It is intended hard landscaping finishes will aid ease of movement for prams, wheelchairs and bicycles, the exception being the discreet use of raised surfaces at crossings etc, to facilitate the blind and the partially sighted.

The documents also states that the food store will have level access, and the proximity of the bus service will mean the store is “accessible and socially inclusive for everyone”.

Access into the petrol filling station will be level with no requirement for steps, stairs or ramps. Any crossing points within the site will reportedly be designated to the required access standards.