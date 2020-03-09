Shropshire hedgehog rescue centre launching first charity calendar

Pricklebums Hedgehog Rescue in Ludlow is planning to release a 2021 fundraising calendar featuring pictures and images of hedgehogs painted by local artists.

To help cover the costs of producing it, the rescue centre is looking for sponsorship from local businesses.

A spokesperson said: "We are hoping that local businesses might sponsor us to help cover some costs in exchange for advertising. We are hoping to get one company for each page.

"All the pictures supplied are by local artists and are really lovely."

Pricklebums Hedgehog Rescue takes in sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs from Ludlow and the surrounding areas. The animals are treated, cared for and rehabilitated for release back into the wild.

The centre is run entirely by volunteers.