Advertising
One person led to safety after fire at Ludlow flat
One person was led to safety after a blaze in the kitchen of a Ludlow flat.
Three crews were sent to the scene of the blaze at Lower Galdeford, after they were called at around 9.30pm on Thursday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that there had been a fire in the kitchen of a first-floor flat and they let a person to safety before putting the fire out by around 9.50pm.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.