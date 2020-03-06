Menu

Advertising

One person led to safety after fire at Ludlow flat

By Dominic Robertson | Ludlow | News | Published:

One person was led to safety after a blaze in the kitchen of a Ludlow flat.

The fire took place in the kitchen

Three crews were sent to the scene of the blaze at Lower Galdeford, after they were called at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that there had been a fire in the kitchen of a first-floor flat and they let a person to safety before putting the fire out by around 9.50pm.

Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News