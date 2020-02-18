Shropshire flooding: Clean-up operation in Ludlow could take until Easter

Ludlow bore the brunt of the storm on the weekend, and while the majority of the water had drained away by Monday morning, many residents are left surveying the damage.

Councillor Andy Boddington fears the major clean-up operation could take months to complete.

He is pressing for Shropshire Council to put skips in place to allow people to dispose of their ruined goods.

Flooding in Ludlow overlooking the River Teme on Sunday Rising river levels viewed from the Dinham bridge in Ludlow on Sunday. Photo: Victoria Martin Flooding around Ludford Bridge in Ludlow on Sunday Flooding around Ludford Bridge in Ludlow on Sunday

"There are now white goods starting to line-up outside houses along Temeside as people begin to move everything out," he said.

"All of these people's fridge freezers are ruined but are still full of food which will eventually start to rot, causing a problem with rats if they're not taken away quickly.

"I'm pressing to have skips in place so people can get rid of their stuff and start again. It also reduces the public health risk."

Councillor Boddington took the leader of Shropshire Council Peter Nutting and chief executive Clive Wright on a tour of the town this afternoon to show them the extent of the damage.

"It will take months to get everything cleaned up here in Ludlow," he said.

Flooding in Weeping Cross Lane, Ludlow, on Sunday Flooding in Weeping Cross Lane, Ludlow, on Sunday Water flows into Weeping Cross Lane in Ludlow on Sunday evening Ludford Bridge over the River Teme in Ludlow on Sunday

"I hope we will get everything back into action by Easter. It's devastating to see what people are going through.

"One of the other issues is that some people don't have insurance because it's at a price they can't afford as they live in an area that floods.

"The people who rent will now have to begin negotiations with their landlords and it's quite difficult."

Many people have moved into temporary accommodation while their properties dry out.

Councillor Boddington added: "The thing is that we knew this storm was coming but it was far worse than feared.

"The water rose at an incredibly quick rate."