New signs celebrate Ludlow's Fairtrade credentials

Three new signs depicting the iconic Ludlow castle and Dinham bridge have been erected, promoting Ludlow as a Fairtrade Town.

Artist Zoe Cookson created the design in collaboration with Lisa-Anne Dickenson, owner of Ludlow’s ethical jewellery store, La Jewellery, who gave their time for free in support of the work of Ludlow Fairtrade Town Group.

The purchase and installation of the signs was co-ordinated by group chair Jenny Hume, to mark Ludlow's achievement in having its Fairtrade Town status renewed in November.

And the timing could not have been better, as Ludlow prepares to welcome leaders in the world of Fairtrade for a conference on February 29.

Ms Hume said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the Group and we are especially pleased that the signage could be installed ahead of the ethical food conference, where we will be welcoming Fairtrade UK CEO Michael Gidney.

"We are delighted that visitors to Ludlow will now be made aware of the town’s commitment to Fairtrade.”

Councillor Diane Lyle, who was the Ludlow Town Council representative on the Fairtrade Group while the project was in progress, said: “Ludlow Town Council supported the eye-catching sign with a £300 grant, and are pleased that it delivers the message in a clear attractive way.

"I know how much work has gone into getting these signs up and in place, and it is a positive outcome for the group and for the town of Ludlow.”

Mayor Tim Gill now represents the Town Council on the Ludlow Fairtrade Group.

Ludlow has been a Fairtrade town since 2003, but has not previously had funding in place to install a town sign.

The signs were funded by grants from Wesley's cafe, Ludlow Residents' Association, the Co-op, Ludlow Chamber of Trade and Commerce and Ludlow Town Council.

Ludlow Fairtrade Town Group also received grants from a number of individual Fairtrade supporters.

The signs were manufactured and installed by Morelock Installations in Stafford.