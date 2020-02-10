More talks to be held over Ludlow parking problems

Shropshire Council highways officers will again meet Ludlow Town Council in the hopes of coming to an agreement over what measures should be introduced in the areas around the Market Square.

There had been fears that progress on a potential traffic order would stall after Shropshire Council's proposals were rejected by six votes to four at a meeting of Ludlow Town Council in January.

A scheme presented by council officers Kevin Aitken and Shaun Sutton would have seen the creation of a pedestrianised zone, encompassing Events Square, Market Square, Post Office Square, Harp Lane and Church Street.

Vehicles would be allowed for access, and for loading except between 10am and 2pm, and the road would be one-way from east to west down Harp Lane, Church Street and Post Office Square.

But the plan was rejected by town councillors, with Councillor Glenn Ginger saying: "This is not the right scheme to facilitate what Ludlow Town Council wanted for that area."

Councillor Colin Sheward walked away from the discussion, while Councillor Viv Parry said the decision to reject the scheme was a "disgrace".

Tish Dockerty, representing the town's Chamber of Commerce, also left the meeting after the vote was taken. She had previously told members that traders were broadly in favour of what Shropshire Council was proposing.

Dire

Advertising

She said: "Ludlow Chamber agrees mostly with the proposals, as they see that the current dire situation of cars parking in Events Square, Market Square and Post Office Square cannot continue as it is, it is spoiling the enjoyment of the town for the many.

"The motion suggested by Councillor Ginger was not at all helpful and didn’t have the support of local businesses in mind.

"I felt there was room for negotiation as suggested by Shaun Sutton of Shropshire Council, and that it would have been helpful to suggest a small group could work on the finer detail of the proposal."

Councillors later voted to seek further talks with Shropshire Council, but there was uncertainty over whether the proposals could be taken forward at all following the vote to completely reject them.

Advertising

Shropshire Council has now confirmed more discussions will be held.

Kevin Aitken, Shropshire Council’s traffic engineering manager, said: “The town clerk has since requested an informal meeting between Ludlow Town Councillors and Shropshire Council officers, to progress the parking matter.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by the town council, and remain confident that an alternative solution can be agreed by all parties to address the ongoing problems."