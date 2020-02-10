Ludlow author shortlisted for top prize

She is is nominated in the Older Fiction category for her novel Bearmouth.

Liz said: "I’ve been following the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize for years, devouring many of the books shortlisted each year. I keep pinching myself that my very own book is now on the shortlist.

"I’m utterly delighted and to make it to the prestigious shortlist for my debut novel really is a dream come true.”

In Bearmouth, life for Newt is one of hard labour, the sunlit world above the mine a distant memory. Newt accepts everything – that is, until the mysterious Devlin arrives. Suddenly, Newt starts to look at Bearmouth with a fresh perspective, questioning the system and setting in motion a chain of events that could destroy their entire world.

Liz is a writer, creative workshop leader and freelance arts PR consultant. Originally from London, she has lived in south Shropshire for nearly a decade.

Every year Waterstones’ booksellers are called upon to vote for the books they believe are the very best in new children’s writing and illustration.

The winners will be announced at an evening reception at Waterstones Piccadilly (London), Europe’s largest bookshop, on March 26.

The winner of each category will receive £2,000, with the overall winner receiving an extra £3,000.