One election called and another uncontested as Ludlow Town Council to get two new members

Philip Adams and Hillary Delaney Hall have both been nominated to represent the Whitcliffe ward on Ludlow Town Council and now voters will have the final say in an election on February 20.

The successful candidate will not be the only new face at the Guildhall, as Rod Naysmith will take his seat as councillor for the Clee View ward after an uncontested election.

The two vacancies resulted from the resignations of Councillors Tony Mahalski and Nicola Paton earlier this month.