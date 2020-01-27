Menu

Advertising

One election called and another uncontested as Ludlow Town Council to get two new members

By Keri Trigg | Ludlow | News | Published:

An election has been called to fill a town council vacancy.

Ludlow Town Council is based at the Guildhall.

Philip Adams and Hillary Delaney Hall have both been nominated to represent the Whitcliffe ward on Ludlow Town Council and now voters will have the final say in an election on February 20.

The successful candidate will not be the only new face at the Guildhall, as Rod Naysmith will take his seat as councillor for the Clee View ward after an uncontested election.

The two vacancies resulted from the resignations of Councillors Tony Mahalski and Nicola Paton earlier this month.

Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News Politics
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Senior reporter covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire for the Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News