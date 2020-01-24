Plans for fourth micro pub in Ludlow

Malcolm Nicholls, the owner of the Stretton Ale House in Church Stretton, has revealed ambitions for a new venture in Ludlow.

A supporting statement submitted to Shropshire Council along with the planning application says the new pub will offer a range of drinks and bar snacks, and have no live music, gaming machines or TVs.

The accessible ground floor will house the bar area and there will be storage and office space upstairs.

The supporting statement said: "17 Tower Street is currently unoccupied and unattractive.

"The proposed change of use and consequent improvements will both make the building more attractive and provide a venue which will complement the exiting hospitality businesses within Ludlow town centre."

If approved, the new venue would join The Dog Hangs Well, The Blood Bay and The Wicked Grin as the town's fourth micro pub.

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said the bar business, along with other proposed projects nearby would help to rejuvenate the area.

He said: "This proposed conversion is part of a trend for high streets to become places to experience as much as they are places to shop.

"I welcome this building being brought back into use.

"Tower Street is already suffering from the closure of Bakers and the French Pantry. I hope these closures are temporary.

"With the redevelopment of Budgens on the horizon and the Queens going strong, the Galdeford corner and Tower Street look to be on the up."

Councillor Boddington suggested re-naming the area to help make it a "destination".

"Galdeford Quarter would reflect the modern trend to name areas in town centres quarters," he said.

"Galdeford Gate would also work well. A name would also promote collective marketing for the businesses in this area.

"We can never give up promoting Ludlow as a destination.

"It has great history, great places to shop, great markets, great eating places and great places to drink. But high streets are under threat. In Ludlow that threat will increase if the out of town supermarket at Rocks Green is built.

"We must do everything we can to ensure that Ludlow town centre survives and thrives."