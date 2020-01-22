Ludlow supermarket plans 'so last century'

Hilary Wendt, co-ordinator of the South Shropshire Green Party, said that Morris Property’s proposals for the former Budgens site in Galdeford, Ludlow, are out of touch with the needs of the town and the wider community.

She said: “The South Shropshire Green Party welcomes the redevelopment of this key site in Ludlow and the provision of town centre flats, but we would like to see a scheme that is fit for the imperatives of the 21st century – one that helps tackle the climate and ecological crisis by energy efficient design and local energy generation.

“This new development will stand for many years. Ludlow’s residents should not have to look back on an opportunity missed.

"The current proposals for this development are so last century and so off-message to where we know we need to be in the face of all the evidence that says the time is now for all new developments to be net zero carbon and to connect people with nature.”

The group has now posted its comments on Shropshire Council’s planning portal.

Hilary added: “Ludlow already has an array of nice shops – many of which are struggling, and there are a number of empty retail sites in the centre of Ludlow.

“We suggest that the ground floor should not be given over to two retail sites, but instead used for housing and/or a community space for the residents.

“It’s important that this development uses the opportunity it has to help ‘green’ Ludlow via thoughtful, peat-free planting for pollinators and birds.

“We would like to see a scheme similar to that between residents, Star Housing, and Shropshire Wildlife Trust in Oswestry to support carbon capture and promote pollinator-friendly planting.”

The supermarket, built in the 1980s, closed down in February 2017 and the boarded-up building has been left empty ever since.

The plans are lodged with Shropshire Council’s planning department and a decision is due this spring.