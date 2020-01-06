Bishop of Ludlow announces his retirement

The Right Reverend Alistair Magowan's last official service will be on Easter Sunday, with a farewell in the cathedral planned for later in the month.

He said: "It is a privilege, joy and humbling experience to have worked with so many wonderful people and organisations across the whole diocese over the last 11 years.

"As bishop it has also been my privilege to ordain, baptise and confirm many people over the years, and a great joy to be involved in the appointment of nearly all of the clergy who currently serve the churches of the Ludlow Archdeaconry which covers parts of North Herefordshire and South Shropshire.”

Bishop Alastair has been a Suffragan Bishop and Archdeacon in the Diocese of Hereford since 2009, and has played a significant role in shaping the diocese.

The Bishop of Hereford Designate, the Rt Revd Richard Jackson, paid tribute to his colleague.

Ministry

He said: "I know Bishop Alistair from national and other roles. His skills have played a vital part across the whole diocese in shaping its ministry and direction over the 11 years he has served as Bishop of Ludlow.

"He has acted in a unique role as both Suffragan Bishop and Archdeacon, providing pastoral care, love, kindness and support for clergy and lay leaders. These will be greatly missed.

Advertising

"Alistair has been deeply committed throughout his ministry to the mission of God in this diocese. He has consistently championed growth and discipleship. He has been a pastor and friend to many, and he will be greatly missed.

"There will be many occasions to express our appreciation to Bishop Alistair and to his wife Louise over the coming months before his retirement in April."

Details of the timetable for consultations and the appointment of Bishop Alistair’s successor as Bishop of Ludlow will be announced by the Diocese of Hereford in due course.