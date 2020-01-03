Fears that Ludlow Assembly Rooms could be sold off after council U-turn on lease

Members of Shropshire Council, sitting in a private session in December, agreed to stump up a further £1.3 million towards the refurbishment of Ludlow Assembly Rooms after it emerged the project had spiralled over its initial £1.8 million budget.

The council later announced its decision on the funding, but did not disclose that it also decided to backtrack on the agreed 125-year lease of the building to Ludlow and District Community Association (LAR) on completion of the work.

Confidential papers presented to the meeting reveal that a three-year lease will instead be offered, in order for the council to "protect its investment". It will also ask LAR to "repay some or all of the additional capital investment".

The report said: "Given the lack of maintenance of the building, it is advised that the future leasing options for the building are amended, to ensure that the Council protects its investment and ensures the future viability of the building."

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, was at the meeting and said he felt obliged to make the information public.

He said: "The additional funding is very welcome indeed. But the clause that restricts the lease to three years is horrific.

"No organisation can plan for a long-term future with a lease that is that short.

"Regrettably, this decision is part of a trend in the council.

Advertising

"In a paper published in July, Shropshire Council set out proposals to sell off any of its assets that do not make sufficient financial return. If it doesn’t make money, get rid of it."

'Neglected'

Councillor Boddington said he feared the building could be sold off by the council when the lease ends in 2023. Another option would be for the council to take direct control of the building.

Councillor Boddington also criticised the council for using "lack of maintenance" as justification for the lease change.

Advertising

He said: "Shropshire Council and its predecessors have always been responsible for the upkeep of this building.

"As landlord, the council had responsibility for repairs and maintenance.

"But the council neglected the building. It was out of sight, out of mind. Destined for decay."

Councillor Boddington said the plan to claw back the money was "nonsense".

He said: "Even if the money could be found, it would undermine the future of Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

"We’d always be paying back the loan. Volunteer fundraisers would be shaking buckets to bail out Shropshire Council’s struggling finances.

"That will be at the expense of moving forward towards new cultural and community adventures."

The council declined to clarify what its intentions for the venue were.

Steve Charmley, cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “As these papers were discussed in private session at December’s full Council meeting, it would be inappropriate to make any further comment.”Ludlow Assembly Rooms