Casualty rescued after car hits tree near Ludlow

By Nick Humphreys | Ludlow | News | Published:

A casualty had to be rescued by firefighters from their car which was in a "precarious" position, after crashing into a tree near Ludlow.

The crash happened at around 2.30pm this afternoon in Clee Hill Road, Burford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the care was "in precarious position on the embankment", and made safe using lines and strops. Two fire appliances from Ludlow and Wellington were sent to the scene.

The casualty suffered minor injuries and was treated by ambulance personnel.

Ludlow
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

