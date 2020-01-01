Ludlow mural set to come down as site is developed – but plans are afoot for replacement

Ludlow Art Mural Project in the summer of 2018 saw the creation of a busy and bright celebration of the town painted on the boarded-up Budgens supermarket.

The mural was painted by a team of volunteers and spells out 'Ludlow', emphasising the site of the building as a significant gateway to the market town.

But with plans at last submitted for the site to be developed, the mural's days are numbered.

Morris Property has lodged plans with Shropshire Council to redevelop the site into a block of flats above two retail units.

Shropshire Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, spearheaded the project.

He said: "The Ludlow Art Mural Project was an amazing initiative.

"The idea of a mural was born in a chat over a beer. A deal to paint the boards on the former Budgens was agreed in a shake of the hand when I met Robin Morris, the developer.

"Morris Property paid for the scaffolding and paint. Shropshire Council provided youth support.

Disguise

"The entire project went from first thoughts to completion in five weeks.

"In the 15 months since the project was completed, there has not been any vandalism.

"The youth zone has been controversial because it is chaotic but it is owned by young people of our town.

"Whatever people’s views on the artwork - and I love it - it’s our mural. Painted by us, for us."

The mural was only ever intended to be a temporary solution to disguise the derelict building, which Councillor Boddington described as an "eyesore", until it was developed.

He said: "We can’t keep this mural. I have looked for alternative locations, but there are none in Ludlow.

"It was always meant to be temporary artwork. The best that will survive is a photographic record."

Councillor Boddington shared hopes that a new piece of community artwork could be created this year, and said he was already exploring possible locations.

He said: "I hope this year we can create a mural for Friars Walk just down the road from the mural.

"We will also see a detailed application for a supermarket at Rocks Green. I have already suggested there is an opportunity for a mural facing the A49."