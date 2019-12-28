New benches in Ludlow were saved from the tip

For the last five years volunteers in Ludlow have been trying to repair benches around the town to bring them back into use.

The work has brought together groups like Ludlow in Bloom, the War Memorial Fund, Pride of Place, Ludlow Town Council, Shropshire Council and the town's community and religious groups.

Five new benches, estimated to date back to the 1950s, have now been installed after they were saved from the tip by town and Shropshire Councillor Viv Parry.

One has been installed at Henley Road, near the home of First World War hero Seaman William Charles Williams VC, and will soon be dedicated to him.

Town Councillor Graeme Perks, who is on the war memorial fund team, helped to restore the benches.

He said: "For many years Viv and I have been keen to improve and add to the town's public seating offer, for residents and visitors to enjoy.

"As a volunteer its been a pleasure to help by repairing unusable wooden seats and helping to bring them back into use."