Injured walker carried down Clee Hill on Christmas morning

By Nick Humphreys | Ludlow | News | Published:

A casualty had to be carried down a Shropshire beauty spot after getting hurt on a Christmas morning walk.

Emergency services were called to Clee Hill, Ludlow shortly after 9am, where the person got into difficulty.

West Midlands Ambulance Service called Shropshire Fire and Rescue to the scene to help. One fire appliance, including the incident support unit, was sent from Ludlow station

Firefighters assisted carrying the casualty down from the hill.

