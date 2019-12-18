Ludlow developer was shown alternative access to controversial land, says council

Ludlow Town Council has said it is astounded that trucks have been using Foldgate Lane to deliver materials and machinery to a new housing estate.

Crest Nicholson, which is constructing the 137 houses, was forced to apologise last week after a number of residents complained about the country lane being used by lorries.

A company spokesman said the site was only accessible via Foldgate Lane and that the planning conditions had not been breached.

However the town council has said the developer was shown an alternative access route before building work began.

Chairman of the representational committee, Councillor Glenn Ginger, said: "Earlier this year representatives from Ludlow Town Council, Shropshire Council and Ludford Parish Council met the developer Crest Nicholson to discuss concerns over access.

"At this meeting the developer Crest Nicholson was shown an alternative access to the site avoiding Foldgate Lane.

"The alternative access is an underground tunnel that was constructed for the previous land owner during the development of the A49.

"The tunnel was built to enable a combine harvester to pass under the passing A49 and gain access to the land."

Councillor Ginger said a combine harvester is significantly larger than the trucks that have been delivering materials to the site so questioned why Crest Nicholson did not use the tunnel access.

A planning application for reserved matters was approved in September, but sparked anger from nearby residents and councillors as it revealed plans to bring materials to the site via Foldgate Lane, a narrow residential road.

The arrangement was proposed for six to eight weeks, by which point a new construction access would be created off the A49.

Crest Nicholson agreed to a site meeting to hear people's concerns, and afterwards abandoned plans to temporarily use Foldgate Lane.

But last week, residents were angered to see trucks using the road to get to the construction site.