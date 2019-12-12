Hopes Ludlow green space saved from development could have permanent protection

The green on Sidney Road in Ludlow was set to be built on by social housing provider Connexus, which put forward plans for five bungalows on the site.

The application was granted approval by a planning inspector earlier this year following an appeal, but in October the housing group said it would not proceed with the plans after hearing the community's concerns.

Ludlow Town Councillors have now unanimously voted to accept an offer from Connexus to purchase the land for the nominal sum of £1.

As part of the transfer, Connexus will apply to Shropshire Council to have the area registered as a town green. If approved, it will permanently block any development on the site.

Connexus chief executive Richard Woolley said: “As a housing association, we have made a commitment to work with the grain of our communities, not against it.

"We talked to residents around Sidney Road, who made their strong opposition to development of this green space very clear.

"Finding appropriate sites for social housing developments is always a priority but we decided not to proceed with this development.

"Connexus is grateful to Ludlow Town Council for agreeing to take ownership of this space on behalf of the community.”

Ludlow mayor Tim Gill said he was "proud" of the town council's decision.

"The green is on an important route into Ludlow," he said.

"Fifty years ago, one of my predecessors as mayor passed around his hat to raise money to plant trees on the green and it has been well used ever since.

"Once we have completed the legal transfer, we can plan the future of this vital open space.

"We might plant more trees, or perhaps create a wildflower meadow. We will be asking everyone for ideas."

Shropshire Councillor Tracey Huffer, who represents Ludlow East, the ward in which the green lies, said Connexus had done the "right thing for our community."

She added: "Everyone worked hard to protect this open space. Their efforts have been rewarded.

"Once we have concluded the transfer, I’d like to see a huge community party on the green. We have a lot to celebrate. Thank you, Connexus."

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said it would be good to see more trees planted and biodiversity boosted on the green.

He added: "In all my years of campaigning to save green spaces, I know how rare this offer is. It’s brilliant.

"The decision shows a strong commitment from Connexus to supporting our community.

"It shows that town and unitary councillors are committed to keeping Ludlow green.

"It shows our community is committed to working together to ensure that Ludlow remains a very special space."