Ludlow Racecourse reveals plans for major refurbishment

Bosses at one of the oldest racecourses in the country have submitted proposals to build a new glass-fronted entertainment space to include a kitchen, bar, and restaurant.

It also includes plans for a major refurbishment of some of the older buildings on site.

Designs submitted to Shropshire Council show the existing tower containing medical personnel accommodation is to be demolished, along with the temporary structures which currently house the the changing rooms, tearoom and kitchen.

All of these facilities will be provided in the new building which will be used on race days as changing facilities for jockeys and a bar and restaurant for owners.

Plans have been submitted to refurbish Ludlow Racecourse

A report by the agent, Eric Cole and Partners, said: "A viewing terrace at first floor level wraps around three elevations of the building offering views in westerly, southerly and easterly directions along the course and out over the winners’ enclosure to the west.

"The main features of the proposed new first floor are the three largely glazed elevations and projecting balcony which will give good views of the track for spectators.

"The other main feature of the building is the two-storey medical tower along the track side elevation which will allow uninterrupted views of the track for these important officials especially at the finishing line."

The initial plans have been submitted to the council but no decisions have yet been made.