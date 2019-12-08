Ludlow Feathers Hotel bedrooms re-open after £2m investment

The landmark Feathers Hotel in Ludlow closed last summer and was bought by Crest Hotels in December. Since then the company has invested more than £2 million in the Grade I listed building.

A tearoom, lounge, bar and restaurant have all opened at the hotel over the last six months.

Kathleen and Jim Jolly, both of Ludlow, in the lounge at The Feathers Hotel

Now the first 21 bedrooms have re-opened for business, with another 21 and a function suite to become available in the new year.

Operations director, Jason Hiley said: “It’s certainly been an intensive 12 months but what a transformation. The Feathers Hotel stands proud once again in Ludlow and we are absolutely delighted with the results.

The hotel's bar area

"The customer journey throughout will be second to none and we can’t wait to see the rooms full and the hotel bustling once more.

“The tearoom and restaurant have already paved the way to continued success.

The restaurant area

"Since they opened there has been nothing but praise for the sensitive refurbishment and excellence of furnishings and we hope people feel the bedrooms have been done in the same way, to the same exacting standards and quality I am fiercely proud of.”

Once completed the hotel will have 17 classic bedrooms, 17 deluxe bedrooms and eight feature junior suites over two floors.

The hotel's courtyard area

The owners said they hope to have the hotel rated four stars within six months.

The Feathers Hotel building is 400 years old this year and was first converted to an inn in 1670. It is named for its motifs of the Prince of Wales’ feathers.