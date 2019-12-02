Menu

Advertising

Roads flooded in Ludlow after water main bursts

By Aimee Jones | Ludlow | News | Published:

Engineers are working to fix a burst water main in Ludlow which has flooded a main road.

Severn Trent were first alerted to the burst pipe in the Rocks Green area shortly after 9am this morning.

A spokesman said: "Customers in Ludlow may experience supply interruptions while we fix a burst water pipe in the area. We currently have engineers on site who are coordinating a repair, if all goes well we hope to get supplies restored by 1pm.

"We understand this will be inconvenient for our customers this morning, which is why we’re working as hard as we can to get supplies back as soon as possible."

The A49 roundabout with the A4117 has been left flooded and motorists are being urged to drive carefully or avoid the area.

Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News Transport
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News