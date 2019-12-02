Roads flooded in Ludlow after water main bursts

Severn Trent were first alerted to the burst pipe in the Rocks Green area shortly after 9am this morning.

Ludlow A49 island with A4117 - Burst water main expect delays and drive with care @HighwaysEngland @shropsfire — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) December 2, 2019

A spokesman said: "Customers in Ludlow may experience supply interruptions while we fix a burst water pipe in the area. We currently have engineers on site who are coordinating a repair, if all goes well we hope to get supplies restored by 1pm.

"We understand this will be inconvenient for our customers this morning, which is why we’re working as hard as we can to get supplies back as soon as possible."

The A49 roundabout with the A4117 has been left flooded and motorists are being urged to drive carefully or avoid the area.