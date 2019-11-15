Advertising
Death of Ludlow man two years ago to be probed
The death of a 76-year-old man two years ago will be investigated by a coroner.
Roger Gosbee-Harper, a retired driving examiner, died at his home in Corve Street, Ludlow, on September 14, 2017.
He had been unwell with a severe heart condition and vascular dementia.
John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, opened an inquest into Mr Gosbee-Harper’s death yesterday, saying “information had come to light”.
The inquest was adjourned to December 11 at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.
