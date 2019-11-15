Death of Ludlow man two years ago to be probed

Roger Gosbee-Harper, a retired driving examiner, died at his home in Corve Street, Ludlow, on September 14, 2017.

He had been unwell with a severe heart condition and vascular dementia.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, opened an inquest into Mr Gosbee-Harper’s death yesterday, saying “information had come to light”.

The inquest was adjourned to December 11 at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.