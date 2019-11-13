Menu

Advertising

Free parking for shoppers on 'Tinsel Tuesdays' in Ludlow

By Keri Trigg | Ludlow | News | Published:

Christmas shoppers are being offered free parking in the run up to Christmas in a bid to boost independent businesses.

Traders Clare Bremner and Kim Rogers looking forward to Tinsel Tuesdays

Ludlow Chamber of Commerce will again be hosting the popular Tinsel Tuesdays, with a special festive market in Castle Square on the December 3, 10 and 17.

There will be more than 40 stalls teeming with locally made art and craft, and artisan food and drink.

Tish Dockerty, manager of the market and member of Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, said: "It’s time for some Christmas cheer, local businesses are having an increasingly challenging trading time and we need to support our own, by shopping handmade and local.

"We’ll create some atmosphere with live music by the magnificent local musician Sheena Wieckowicz and hot seasonal food provided by local charity Working Together."

The Tinsel Tuesdays scheme, now in its seventh year, offers shoppers something a little different on the market and also welcomes people to explore the many independent shops that Ludlow’s High Street has to offer.

There will be free parking from midday on the Tuesdays in Smithfield and both Galdeford car parks, as well as free park and ride buses from midday. These are provided courtesy of Shropshire Council, with support from Ludlow Town Council.

Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News Business
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News