Free parking for shoppers on 'Tinsel Tuesdays' in Ludlow

Ludlow Chamber of Commerce will again be hosting the popular Tinsel Tuesdays, with a special festive market in Castle Square on the December 3, 10 and 17.

There will be more than 40 stalls teeming with locally made art and craft, and artisan food and drink.

Tish Dockerty, manager of the market and member of Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, said: "It’s time for some Christmas cheer, local businesses are having an increasingly challenging trading time and we need to support our own, by shopping handmade and local.

"We’ll create some atmosphere with live music by the magnificent local musician Sheena Wieckowicz and hot seasonal food provided by local charity Working Together."

The Tinsel Tuesdays scheme, now in its seventh year, offers shoppers something a little different on the market and also welcomes people to explore the many independent shops that Ludlow’s High Street has to offer.

There will be free parking from midday on the Tuesdays in Smithfield and both Galdeford car parks, as well as free park and ride buses from midday. These are provided courtesy of Shropshire Council, with support from Ludlow Town Council.