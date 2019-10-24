Petition urging Shropshire Council to commit to carbon neutrality by 2030

The council declared a climate emergency in May but this was done "without any sense of emergency", according to Councillor Andy Boddington, as no target for carbon neutrality was set.

He is now urging people to sign the petition, which went live on the council website today, calling on the council to achieve 'net carbon zero' emissions from its activities in the next decade, and draw up an action plan "in accordance with this target".

It adds: "We welcome the council’s declaration of a climate emergency and commitment to work towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions for the council’s activities and for the county. But time is short."

The petition must gain 1,000 signatures in order to trigger a debate, which will will be heard at the next full council meeting on December 12.

Councillor Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said: "It is vital that the council achieves carbon neutrality by 2030. That will contribute towards the future of the planet.

"It will also to show civic leadership towards employers and businesses across the county and encourage them to put future carbon neutrality at the core of their business plans."

He said the council was not alone among local authorities which have declared a climate emergency without a plan for meaningful action, and said many councils blamed a lack of resources.

"In my view, it is a lack of imagination and commitment that is holding councils back, not resources," said Councillor Boddington.

"That’s what we saw back in May, when Shropshire Council declared an emergency and parked it in the slow lane.

"We need this matter debated and the council’s leaders held to account on their intransigence in setting a deadline for carbon neutrality.

"The petition only relates to Shropshire Council’s carbon emissions. The council also has a significant role in guiding businesses and organisations in the county towards a zero carbon future.

"There is much more to do before the climate emergency is treated as an emergency in our county.

"But this petition could be a useful trigger for earlier action by one of its biggest employers, Shropshire Council."