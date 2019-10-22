Shropshire hedgehog charity warns about bonfire safety

To hedgehogs, bonfire piles look like the perfect warm hibernation nests, according to Ludlow's British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS)

However, these nesting spots will be set alight on November 5 leading to horrific suffering for many animals.

Fay Vass, chief executive of BHPS, said “If material is stored on open ground in advance of having a bonfire, it’s crucial to dismantle it and move it to another spot just before lighting. Ensure it’s moved to clear ground - never on top of a pile of leaves as there could be a hedgehog underneath, and not too close to pampas grass which can ignite very easily and is another favourite spot for hedgehogs to hide under.”

The society is asking people to not build bonfires until the day they are to be lit, which will not only save wildlife from burning to death but will also stop the bonfire from getting soaked should it rain the night before.

If a large bonfire must be built in advance, the charity advises protecting it while building by putting some chicken wire one metre high all the way around the bottom.

Check

If the bonfire is left unattendeed for a shirt period of time, it's imperative to check for hedgehogs and other animals before lighting.

When lighting, do so from only one side so there is an escape route for any wildlife that may have been missed.

Fay added: "If hedgehogs are found, take as much of the nest as you can and place them in a high-sided cardboard or plastic box with plenty of newspaper or old towelling. Ensure there are air holes in the lid and that the lid is secured firmly to the box, as hedgehogs are great climbers.

"Ideally, wear garden gloves so as not to get human smells on them and to keep them calm as hedgehogs are easily stressed. It also protects your hands from their spikes.

"Put the box in a safe place such as a shed or garage well away from the festivities and offer the hedgehog some meaty cat or dog food and water.

"That night once the embers are totally dampened down, release the hedgehog in the same area, under a hedge or behind a stack of logs with its original nesting materials.”