Archbishop of Canterbury on visit to Shropshire

The Most Reverend Justin Welby spent Monday in Hereford before heading for Shropshire today.

He was beginning the day at St Laurence's Church, where he was launching the Hereford Diocese ‘Mission & Mortar’ digital tool kit, which is designed to help parishioners rejuvenate their church buildings.

The Archbishop has arrived at @StLaurenceLud, now speaking to Rev Kelvin Price and church representatives before the service starts pic.twitter.com/tzWFjtnozs — Keri Trigg (@KeriTrigg_Star) October 15, 2019

People have started arriving at @StLaurenceLud where the Archbishop of Canterbury @JustinWelby is due to arrive at 10am pic.twitter.com/q8pyopPsTL — Keri Trigg (@KeriTrigg_Star) October 15, 2019

Last week, concerns were raised that Ludlow could be gridlocked during the visit.

The Diocese of Hereford has invited all of its 420 churches to send representatives to welcome the archbishop to Ludlow – where parking is an issue at the best of times – on a day when there are roadworks scheduled, with the Broadgate and Lower Broad Street closed for the day while Severn Trent Water carries out works to a pipe.

The archbishop was spending lunchtime with farmers at a 'butty van' on a farm near Much Wenlock, before heading for the Sutton Hill Community Centre in Telford. He was then stretching his legs on a prayer walk up Clee Hill with a youth group from Cleobury Mortimer.

In the evening, the archbishop will share a drink with people at Ludlow Brewery, at a ‘Setting God’s People Free’ event, an initiative which helps people live a Christian life.