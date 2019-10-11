Last orders brought forward as Ludlow's Feathers Hotel set to reopen

The Feathers Hotel amended its licence application after concerns were raised that it could become a "focus of antisocial behaviour".

The hotel is currently closed after it went into administration last year, and is in the final stages of a major £1.5 million refurbishment by new owners Crest Hotels.

In its initial licence application, the Feathers had applied to serve alcohol to walk-in customers until 1am on week nights, and until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers would also have half an hour to drink up afterwards, leaving the premises as late as 2.30am on weekends.

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, objected to the application, saying: "I very much doubt that Crest will want to become an early hours boozer full of people who leave other pubs at closing time.

"I wish the Feathers well but this licence application should be resisted.

"The hotel’s management could change and the Feathers could easily become a focus for antisocial behaviour."

The town council also objected on similar grounds.

There were fears that the planned opening of the restaurant and bar – scheduled for Friday, October 18 – could be delayed by up to a month if the licence application had to be decided by a committee.

In response, Crest Hotels re-submitted the application and brought the proposed serving and closing times forward by one hour, leading the town council and Councillor Boddington to withdraw their objections.

Councillor Boddington said: "I look forward to the Feathers Hotel opening for food and drinks on 18 October as planned."