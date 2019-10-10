Plea for action over parking on pedestrianised square in Ludlow

Councillors have voiced their frustration at inconsiderate parking in the town – and the lack of action from the unitary authority in combatting it.

Up to 10 cars can be seen almost daily parked in what is known as Events Square, in front of the main entrance to the grounds of Ludlow Castle.

The square is used for displays and exhibitions, but some drivers have cottoned onto the fact that they can park there for free rather than pay £10 a day at the nearest public car park in Castle Street.

In a bid to combat this, the town council applied to Shropshire Council for a traffic regulation order (TRO) to restrict parking on the square during the day.

Scale

But almost a year has now passed since the request was lodged, and no TRO has yet been made.

Mayor Tim Gill said: "We need Shropshire Council to act on this. The council must be losing £250 a week from people parking there rather than paying in the car parks."

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said the council had "underestimated" the workload created for its highways department by its new parking strategy, which had left it unable to deal with other matters.

Advertising

He said: "The council completely underestimated the scale of the task and the scale of the opposition. It has meant council officers do not have the time to look at other things.

"There are things that could be done to help parking in the town and we can’t get them done."

Shropshire Council has been asked to comment.