South Shropshire food bank in fundraising events to meet growing demand

So far this year Ludlow Food Bank, which is based at the town's Baptist Church, has handed out 334 food parcels in just 273 days and is expecting to give out 450 by the end of December - up from the 315 parcels they gave out in 2018.

Ruth Davies, Food Bank co-ordinator, said: "We have seen some terribly sad situations, including people being robbed or defrauded, domestic violence, people with serious health problems, people with mental health problems, and one man whose home was destroyed. We want to be able to carry on helping people in crisis situations, and have had to start holding fund raising events.

"In previous years many people have been extremely generous to us, and we have not had to worry about money in the past. This year, however the demand has increased so much that we have spent over £9,000 on food. This leaves our reserves very much depleted."

But despite the demands being put on the service, the food bank also has some positive news - it was chosen as one of the mayor of Ludlow's charities of the year and was also given a £4,5000 grant from Connexus which allowed for the installation of storage space and shelving in the food bank room.

So far this year staff at the food bank have helped 77 families, 89 single men, 53 single women, 70 single parent families and 45 couples.

Ruth said: "Once again the biggest group of people we have helped is single men.

"We have helped 332 children whose families have needed food parcels, some families have needed repeat parcels, so these children will be added to the total more than once."

August was the busiest month with 49 food parcels being distributed closely followed by January.

Ruth added: "Prior to 2019, the most food parcels we had given out in one month was 44, so January and then August have broken records. At 48 and 49.

"In terms of the amount of food going out, May was in fact our busiest month. I had to go shopping two or three times a week in May, just to keep the shelves stocked. Each shop was £200-£400 worth of food."

She said that may was the busiest month for the number of children helped. "This year 84 per cent of our food parcels went to people living in Ludlow itself. Thirty food parcels went to people in Craven Arms, Clee Hill or Cleobury Mortimer.

"In October Cleobury Mortimer are opening their own food bank, which will hopefully reduce our numbers a little. Currently people in Cleobury Mortimer have to travel to either Kidderminster, Bridgnorth, Tenbury Wells or Ludlow for a food parcel. Obviously this is very difficult if you are so short of money that you need to use a food bank.

"The remaining 24 food parcels went to people in villages close to Ludlow."

The most common reason for an individual or family needing a food parcel is due to a delay or problems with a benefit payment. Ruth said: "We have given away 57 food parcels to people who are classed as homeless. This ranges from staying with a friend, being housed in the Travelodge, living in a tent or sleeping rough. Many homeless people have had multiple food parcels."

She added: "Thank you again to every one who has supported us, and is supporting us regularly. We really couldn’t do it without you."