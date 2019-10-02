Three cheers as rain stays away for big Ludlow triathlon - in pictures

Despite the weather 400 athletes lined up to complete the event, a 400 metre swim in the town's Leisure Centre swimming pool, a 26 kilometre bike ride and a 6.25k run.

There had been fears of a downpour during the event but the heavy rain arrived overnight instead.

Ludlow Sprint Triathlon Ben Carter and Mark Norry from Telford Jan Golding from Tri Energy from Kidderminster Ludlow Sprint Triathlon Ludlow Sprint Triathlon Ludlow Sprint Triathlon Ludlow Sprint Triathlon Ludlow Sprint Triathlon Ludlow Sprint Triathlon

A partnership between local volunteer groups, Ludlow Runners, Ludlow Cycling Club and Teme Leisure, the Ludlow Sprint Triathlon has been going since 1996.

One of the organisers, Nicky Stewardson, said: "If only I knew on Saturday to completely ignore weather forecasts I would have saved myself some stress.

"It was a lovely day and thanks must go to all those who took part and those volunteers who helped make the day a success."

She said entries were now open for next year.

Ludlow Sprint Triathlon Bob Wilson from Whitchurch Triathlon Ludlow Sprint Triathlon Ludlow Sprint Triathlon Ludlow Sprint Triathlon Ludlow Sprint Triathlon Abbi Fisher from Ludlow and Aimie Dennis from Tenbury Ludlow Sprint Triathlon

Advertising

For Oswestry triathlete, Lee Williams it was the fifth time he had completed the event.

"This is one of my favourite sprint triathlons, hard as it’s slightly longer than a standard sprint tri, but a fantastic one to finish the season on.

"It is in wonderful surroundings and from signing in, through to the finish line it’s a great day.

"The bike part is fantastic as it’s a loop, mainly quite lanes and the marshals out on route are very helpful. There is always a great atmosphere at the finish line. It is very friendly and very well run and is suitable for all abilities."