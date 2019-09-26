Eight-year-old girl's cake to star on Ludlow hotel menu

Courtney Lane was crowned the winner of the 'create a cake' competition run by the new tea room at the Feathers Hotel in Ludlow.

The schoolgirl, who is from the town, was one of five finalists chosen based on their initial designs who were invited to the tea room to bake their cakes for judging.

Courtney’s creation 'Court in a Dream' was chosen as the winning cake by group executive chef, Wayne Nell, and will now be featured on the tea room menu, while Courtney won a personalised apron and a VIP afternoon tea for her and her family.

Wayne said: “For me, the combination of texture, taste and how visually impressive Courtney’s cake was were all winning factors and she should be very proud of herself. Keep up the baking Courtney."

Courtney's mother Laura Lane said: “This was the perfect competition for Courtney and she is thrilled to have won.

"She spent a lot of time planning the design, choosing the colours, making it creative and I was impressed with the attention to detail she gave it too."