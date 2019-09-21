No plans for cabin park in unspoilt Shropshire woodland - Forestry Commission

Reassurance has been given after concerns were raised that last year's shelved plans for Mortimer Forest could be about to resurface.

Worry was sparked among campaigners and residents who fought off the proposed 68-cabin scheme after a survey was posted online by the Forestry Commission asking people's views on the future of the forest.

Buried in the questionnaire was the mention of holiday cabins, which feared may be an indication that the ditched plans were going to come back to haunt them.

But Forestry England – the Forestry Commission department which promotes and manages England's woodlands – has promised this is not the case.

Sara Pearce, Community Ranger for Forestry England said: “During last year’s exhibitions on proposals for Mortimer Forest, it was clear that Mortimer Forest means different things to different people.

Destructive

"Responses to our Forest Plan consultation also highlighted that local residents and regular visitors want more opportunities to give us their views about what happens in Mortimer Forest.

“Our community survey is the chance for people to tell us how they use the forest, from activities such as walking with their dog, cycling, running or horse riding.

Advertising

"It asks people to tell us how they think the forest could be used in the future. The list includes various ways people connect with nature in other woodlands across the country such as art trails, children’s activities, forest yurts and cabins to name just a few.

“The list helps us to understand what people think about these activities, it doesn’t mean that any activity mentioned is in the plans for Mortimer Forest.

“Forest Holidays' position, that they have no plans to bring forward cabin proposals at this location, is unchanged.

“To get the most accurate picture of what people want from Mortimer Forest we want as many visitors as possible to complete the survey."

The proposed development, unveiled in early 2018, would have seen what campaigners called a “hugely destructive” holiday park built in the publicly-owned forest, on a site the size of Ludlow town centre.

There was fierce opposition to the scheme from the offset, sparking the launch of the Save Mortimer Forest campaign, but the plans were dropped last September.