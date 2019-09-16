Ludlow MP seeks nominations for best pub awards

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Pubs has launched this Year's Parliamentary Pub of the Year Awards.

The award focuses on celebrating pubs in the community and will give all 650 MPs the opportunity to nominate a pub.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: “I am asking local people to email me with their nomination and why they believe it is not only the best pub in South Shropshire, which is a tough competition, but one of the best pubs in the country.

"I look forward to seeing which of our great pubs comes out on top."

Nominations can be emailed to philip.dunne.mp@parliament.uk