Progress finally made towards repairs to historic Ludlow wall - six years after collapse

A stretch of Ludlow's Town Walls, behind St Laurence's Church, collapsed in February 2013.

Nearby residents were evacuated and although no one was injured, it led to calls for the wall to be repaired for safety reasons.

After a lengthy dispute over who should foot the bill, Ludlow Town Council agreed to take the lead in October 2015.

Earlier this year the town council secured a £38,000 loan from the Public Works Loan Board and appointed the Morton Partnership as lead consultant and structural engineer.

Ludlow mayor Tim Gill said surveys were now underway and the town council was awaiting their outcomes before going out to tender.

He said: "Once we get the report our consultant can go out to tender to get the work done.

"Progress has been much slower than I would have liked and the town council would have liked.

"But when you have got to work with the church, Historic England, lots of other people, it doesn't go quickly.

"We have got to look at the different types of mortar which have been used to patch the wall up over the years and find which is the oldest, because that is the one which will have to be used in the repairs.

"It is things like that which have taken a lot of time.

"At last we are moving forward and we should soon be at a stage when we can go out to tender."