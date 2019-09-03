Menu

Ludlow road to be closed for three days for maintenance work

By Aimee Jones | Ludlow | News | Published:

A road in Ludlow will be closed for three days while drainage investigations and maintenance works are carried out.

The work to Camp Lane will involve the inspection and cleaning of the existing drainage, re-pointing and crack repairs along an existing retaining wall.

Due to the nature of the repairs, a road closure will be in place between September 30 and October 2.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that the closure will cause some inconvenience and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

Traffic will be diverted via Mill Street and Dinham. Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works, and access to properties along Camp Lane will be maintained at all times.

Andy Boddington, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North, added: “Camp Lane is one of Ludlow’s oldest streets and maintenance is often needed. There will be full access for residents, walkers and cyclists during the work.”

