Menu

Advertising

Residents evacuated after hand grenade found in Ludlow attic

By Mat Growcott | Ludlow | News | Published:

Residents were evacuated out of their Ludlow home after a hand grenade was found in the attic.

The explosive ordnance disposal unit from the Army and police officers were sent to the home, where it was cordoned off.

A field was found nearby for the grenade to be made safe.

Checks by EOD personnel found that the grenade was inert, indicating that it was either a training weapon, or had been made safe previously.

It happened in the early afternoon yesterday.

Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News