Residents evacuated after hand grenade found in Ludlow attic
Residents were evacuated out of their Ludlow home after a hand grenade was found in the attic.
The explosive ordnance disposal unit from the Army and police officers were sent to the home, where it was cordoned off.
A field was found nearby for the grenade to be made safe.
Checks by EOD personnel found that the grenade was inert, indicating that it was either a training weapon, or had been made safe previously.
It happened in the early afternoon yesterday.
