New chief executive at Ludlow learning disabilities charity after grant

Yvette Thorman joined the team at Working Together Ludlow earlier this month after a rigorous recruitment campaign.

Yvette will lead operations at the charity’s new home at the Rockspring Centre in Ludlow.

Richard Geuter, the founder of Working Together retired at the end of 2017 and since then Nicola North has been voluntarily holding the baton on behalf of the Working Together Trustees.

The Community Fund grant has enabled the charity to appoint a new chief executive with responsibility for implementing its forward plan for a sustainable future.

Yvette said: “I’m delighted to be appointed as the new chief executive for Working Together Ludlow.

"This post will enable me to bring my business expertise together with my passion to enable and support people with learning disabilities.

"I am very much looking forward to working with all the members, their families and carers, staff and volunteers and the trustees at Working Together Ludlow to take the charity forward.”

Roma Jackson, chair of trustees added: “We’re very pleased to welcome Yvette to Working Together.

"We are hoping to grow the charity over the next three years to welcome more members and offer a wider range of opportunities for people with learning disabilities.

"It’s an exciting time for Working Together and we would like to thank National Lottery players and the Community Fund for approving our grant request to help us on our way.”