Ludlow deli wins awards for products

Out of 12,772 products sent in from more than 100 different countries, Ludlow Farmshop was awarded four one-star Great Taste awards for its Rhubarb and Ginger Jam, Shropshire Ewe cheese, Shrewsbury Biscuits, Coffee Liqueur and Salt Beef. It also won a two-star Great Taste award for its Bringewood cheese.

Judges said the semi-hard cheese, which has been rind-washed in a cider brandy, with its very unusual almost pungent flavour, was delicious and said it was a ‘lovely cheese with a creamy taste and smooth texture, and a great flavour of the cider brandy’.

One judge added: “There is a pungency to the cheese; a balance of salt and some sweet milky notes which linger”.

Judged by more than 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, the awards are widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

Jon Edwards, managing director at Ludlow Farmshop said: “The Great Taste awards are the UK food producers Oscars, something that we all aspire to win but only the very best succeed. To have six products win gold stars is exceptional and really is a huge achievement for our team. It’s also a reflection of the knowledge, passion and drive that our producers have to deliver some of the UK’s very best food! Such an inspirational place to work.”

There were 12,772 entries into the awards this year and of those products, 208 have been awarded a three-star, 1,326 received a two-star and 3,409 were awarded a one-star accolade.

The panel of judges this year included cook and writer and champion of sustainable food, Melissa Hemsley; Kenny Tutt, MasterChef 2018 champion; author Olia Hercules, chef and food writer, Gill Meller as well as food buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason, Sourced Market and Partridges.