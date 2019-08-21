Ludlow residents 'unable' to buy parking permits for where they live

The issue has come to light in certain areas of Ludlow, with Councillor Andy Boddington taking up the cause.

Councillor Boddington said the new MiPermit service which has been adopted by Shropshire Council is not working.

He said several residents have approached him saying they have been told their property is not on the database and they are denied a permit.

He said: “I have received several complaints from town centre residents who cannot obtain on-street parking permits for the zone in which they live.

“Residents ring MiPermit, the Shropshire Council contractor to deliver parking charges.

“They are then told their property is not on the database and they are denied a permit.

“This hasn’t happened before. Residents would simply contact the council, supply proof they lived at a property, pay a fee and the permit was in the post.

“But if you live in some addresses on Broad Street, Corve Street, Lower Galdeford, Market Street and other streets you are now denied a permit.

“The cause of the problem seems to be that Shropshire Council has changed from the common sense approach of using council tax records as a proof of residence to the Local Land and Property Gazetteer (LLPG).

“Internet sources suggest that this gazetteer is maintained by local councils. But how can that be when many council tax payers’ properties are excluded from the LLPG?

"This is something of a mystery to me but I have asked officers to explain what is happening.”

Shropshire Cuncil said it has asked Councillor Boddington to provide the authority with exact addresses to they can look into his concerns.