Shropshire B&B owners ready to star in Channel 4 series

Their experience over the past six months was filmed for a new Channel Four series The Great Hotel Escape, presented by former hotel owners and stars of Gogglebox Steph and Dom Parker.

The series is looking at individuals and couples turning their backs on their former lives to become hoteliers.

It is being screened every week day on Channel 4 over four weeks, starting at 4pm on Monday, August 26.

Sally inside the Crow Leasow B&B, which is near Ludlow

The couple were running a B&B near Leominster but when they heard that Crow Leasow near Ludlow was empty, they knew it was the perfect place where we could have a more permanent base for a B&B.

Sally said: “The house is part of the Downton Estate and we have known the family for many years. So it seemed ideal for us to take over.”

And when they saw details of the new television series and who was fronting it, they decided to get involved.

“We were very impressed with Steph and Dom who, they came to stay with us.”

Advertising

The house, and ancient oak tree, are part of the Downton Estate

The house is part Georgian and part Jacobean

The couple started work on Crow Leasow, parts of which date back to the 17th century, in September last year.

However the film crew was with them earlier in the summer to capture them closing up their B&B in Leominster and stayed until Easter this year.

Advertising

“We moved into Crow Leasow when it was still a building site so television viewers will see some quite ‘stressful’ moments,” Sally said.

Sally said a few 'meltdowns' will feature in the show

“There were a few meltdowns.”

When the film crews left at Easter the couple carried on with their renovations.

“We now have en-suite rooms and one of our bedrooms has a wonderful, four poster,” Sally said.

“Guests love coming here as it is so peaceful.

Boot the dog enjoys one of the historic rooms with Sally

“We have had wonderful feedback from all our guests who have visited from across the country.”

Another property on the Shropshire border will also be featured in the programme. Zoe Carter and James Sheeham, operate Milebrook in Knighton, just over the Powys border.

The film crew was with Sally from summer 2018 until Easter 2019

Each episode will see the Parkers, who renovated and have run the Salutation in Sandwich, Kent, for 12 years, share their experience with a number of new hoteliers who have earlier worked in a variety of different occupations.

The Parkers said: “We’ve had tremendous fun filming the series and have met some exceptionally brave souls over the past 12 months.” Hopefully we’ve done our bit to help some of these new hoteliers along the way!”

David Sayer, head of daytime, Channel 4, added: “This series explores the realities of running a hotel in some of the most beautiful locations in the UK.

"We’re thrilled to be working with Steph and Dom on the series and excited to be following them in their journey across the countryside.”