Hedgehogs do not sunbathe, Ludlow charity warns

The prickly animals are nocturnal so should not normally be out in the daylight.

The British Hedgehog Society, in Ludlow, said there are some exceptions to that rule, for example if a nest has been disturbed and the hedgehog is locating, or if a busy mum is taking a break from the nest.

But they should never be moving quickly 'with purpose'.

Chief executive Fay Vass said: “We frequently get calls from members of the public who have been watching a hedgehog that’s been lay still in their garden for days. By the time we get the call and the person gets the hedgehog to rescue, it’s often too late. Hedgehogs don’t sunbathe. If you see a hedgehog lay still in the open, or with flies round it or if it’s struggling to walk properly, it is in urgent need of rescue.”

If you find a hedgehog in need of help the society suggests using gardening gloves or an old towel to collect the animal, place it inside a high sided cardboard or plastic box with the towel or an old t-shirt in the bottom for it to hide under.

If it isn't bleeding, it should be offered a warm hot water bottle wrapped up and some meaty cat or dog food and water.

The next step is to call a local hedgehog rescue centre for further advice.

If it’s a baby, Fay said siblings could be nearby.

She added: “Hoglets don’t usually come in ones. If a hoglet it is trouble, its brothers and sisters may well need help too, so do look around vicinity for others.

“Acting quickly could literally mean the difference between life and death, if in doubt, please always call and check as soon as possible.”

For those interested in helping hedgehogs or encouraging them into their gardens, visit britishhedgehogs.org.uk