Shropshire women raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Jules Morgan, Hannah Kinsey, Claire Atkins, Gill Hyde and Jade Williams have entered the 26 mile Wye Valley Mighty Hike – and are already hard at work on their training regime.

Jules, who runs Ludlow boot camps as part of Fitness Foundations, said the group had been walking in Mortimer Forest and taken part in a hike at Bishops Castle.

The Wye Valley event, on September 7, starts at Chepstow Racecourse and winds along the river past Tintern Abbey to Monmouth.

“It will take some people up to 10 hours but I think we can beat that,” said Jules.

The personal trainer is raising money for Macmillan by donating water sales from her boot camps, with all water given by Shrewsbury Town. Jules is also organising a karaoke evening , fun day and raffle. So far, nearly £400 has been raised.

To make a donation go to justgiving.com and search for Team Ludlow.