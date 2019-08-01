Ludlow housing estate plans reduced to 68 homes

Shropshire Homes has submitted plans for 68 houses east of the Eco Park - a site which has been allocated for housing and light industrial use.

The land was given outline planning permission for an indicative total of 80 homes in September 2016.

Councillor Andy Boddington for Ludlow North welcomed the 'improved' proposal.

He said: "The indicative housing layout in the outline planning permission was cramped and felt clunky. The new plans are more relaxed. By abandoning plans for workshops and reducing the number of homes by twelve, the housing scheme looks more comfortable in its landscape.

"This is an improvement to the outline proposals. The scheme sits well in the landscape and has a better use of green space. As always there are details to be resolved, such as whether the scheme will have a children’s play area and whether a power line will be moved."

The site, which has long been used to grow potatoes, lies between the Eco Park and Squirrel Lane.

Change of heart

Western Power Distribution (WPD) has also applied to move its depot nearby to a plot between the Eco Park park and ride, and the WDP substation on Squirrel Lane.

Councillor Boddington added: "There has been a change of heart by Shropshire Council planning officers who originally wanted the new depot to be accessed through the planned housing estate. That would have been unsuitable and potentially dangerous access.

"WPD will now use the Eco Park spine road which is designed for bus and business traffic. With the better access to the new depot, it is expected that the current two supplies deliveries each week using a 26 tonne HGV will be replaced by a single delivery with a 40 tonne vehicle.

"We are expecting the existing WPD depot in Sandpits to be sold for housing. The site should be redeveloped for affordable housing of the quality and style that has been built on the old tax office site that fronts the WPD depot."

One of the reasons WDP is proposing to move is to properly accommodate the level of staff, according to Councillor Boddington.