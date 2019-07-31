Ludlow plumbing company helps to orbit the moon

Members of The IPG, including staff at ASE Plumbing in Ludlow, have collectively cycled the circumference of the moon - 10,921km.

The mission to orbit the moon began on July 22 and finished on July 26 to raise money for The IPG's partnered charity, Missing People.

Members across the country were fully equipped for their goal with static bikes and distance setters.

Gary Phillips, trade counter manager at ASE, said: “It was an enjoyable challenge in the heat, but we got there in the end. We had a couple of ups and downs including a puncture.

"It was a great challenge with staff and customers coming together and we raised a lot of money in-store for a great charity in the process."

New and existing customers were also keen for their turn to clock up some miles.

Founded on a passion for championing independent businesses in the plumbing, heating and bathroom sector, The IPG’s Orbit the Moon embodied their motto, ‘Stronger Together’, as it saw a number of IPG suppliers sponsor the individual events as well as jumping on the saddle themselves to contribute a few more miles.

Nike Lovell, head of marketing at The IPG, said: “Seeing everyone come together, truly drives home The IPG’s core message, of being Stronger Together. A special thanks and well done to all members and suppliers involved."

While the journey to the moon has come to an end, the excitement doesn’t end there for The IPG members as a prize will be awarded to the member store that has cycled the most miles at a conference on September 20, which takes place at The National Space Centre in Leicester.